Diabetes programs receive a help in coverage thanks to Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich.– A growing number of people are living with or at risk of getting diabetes, but often times the treatment for it may be too expensive.

On average, more than 25% of Americans older than 65 are diagnosed with diabetes, and that number could rise.

That is why Medicare has decided to start covering treatment for people living with diabetes, who are part of the national diabetes prevention program.

The move is to hopefully reduce the number of people being diagnosed with diabetes.

Holland Hospital is one of the few locations in West Michigan that offer access to these types of programs. The program is specifically designed for those at risk for, or already diagnosed with, prediabetes. Medicare members must have already been diagnosed with prediabetes to enroll.

“It is a joy as a Registered Dietitian and trained Lifestyle Coach to be a part of the transformation of people who are fully committed to the process of lifestyle change,” said Julie Husmann, Holland Hospital’s Center for Good Health and Diabetes Programs Manager.

A free information session is scheduled for Monday, October 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Center for Good Health.