Four injured in drunk driving crash

AUSTIN TWP., Mich. — Alcohol and careless driving are believed to be factors in a crash that has left 4 people injured.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on 170th Ave. south of 8 Mile Rd. in Austin Township.

Police say the vehicle was doing donuts in the intersection when they struck a stop sign.

The 21-year-old driver from Big Rapids then continued driving southbound doing burnouts and then lost control causing the vehicle to go into a tree.

The driver and the 3 passengers all sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.