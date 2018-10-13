Fugitive wanted on cocaine-delivery rap goes by nickname ‘Daffy’

Posted 9:07 AM, October 13, 2018, by

Donald "Daffy" Gardner

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Federal investigators are searching for a fugitive who sometimes goes by the nickname “Daffy” and was last known to be living in the Grand Rapids area.

Investigators say Donald Bernard Gardner, 43, is wanted on two warrants:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • Federal Supervised-Release Violation

The first warrant was issued May 23, 2018 and the second one was issued, June 12, 2018.

The suspect is black, about 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he has tattoos on his left forearm, right forearm and right shoulder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

