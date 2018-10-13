Hagee’s kick lifts Ball State over Central Michigan 24-23

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Morgan Hagee kicked a 36-yard field goal with 47 seconds to go and the Ball State defense held on for a 24-23 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Riley Neal had a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the fourth quarter that rallied the Cardinals (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) to a 21-20 lead. He engineered the 12-play, 56-yard drive that set up the go-ahead kick in the final minute.

Neal passed for 183 yards and touchdown and ran for 55 yards and two more scores.

Ryan Tice kicked a career-long 53-yarder to open the scoring for the Chippewas (1-6, 0-3) and hit a 47-yarder with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter to give Central Michigan a 23-21 lead.

Trevor Apsey intercepted Neal’s pass with 2:37 left in the game, but the turnover was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty.