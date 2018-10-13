× Lindsey Buckingham suing Fleetwood Mac

(CNN) — Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing the band for making him go his own way.

In court documents obtained by CNN, Buckingham claims that he lost an estimated $12 million in upcoming tour proceeds after he was involuntarily expelled from Fleetwood Mac in January. He is suing Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood for breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract.

It’s not entirely clear what led to Buckingham’s departure from the group, though his suit outlines debate about touring schedules.

Fleetwood Mac was originally founded in 1967 by Peter Green and was named after two of its band members, Fleetwood and John McVie. Green left the band in 1969. Buckingham joined in 1974, the same year as Nicks, Fleetwood Mac’s lead singer.

Buckingham wrote some of the band’s most well-known songs, including “Go Your Own Way,” which was the lead single off the band’s highly successful 1977 album, “Rumours.”