COLDWATER, Mich.– The third annual Monster Fest is back, and it’s bigger than ever!

The movie marathon will take place on Saturday, October 27th at Tibbits Opera House.

It will all kick off in Coldwater at 5:30 p.m. with the first movie, followed by the Halloween Parade and then a double-feature showing of the last 2 films.

It’s all a part of the Classic Film Series this year.

The 3 films featured are Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, Monster on Campus, and The Mole People.

Admission is entirely free.