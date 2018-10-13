× MSP searching for Branch County man last seen Sept. 29

ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post says the search is on for a man who last seen leaving his home in Branch County on September 29.

MSP describes Dennis Edwin Wolfe in a news release as a “possible missing person”. They say he left his home in the 200 block of Crockett Drive in Alagansee Township around 10 a.m. that day. He was in a gold-colored Saturn car, wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with more information should contact the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at: (269)-558-0500. Or, contact SilentObserver.Org . The number is: (269)-964-3888.