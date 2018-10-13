MSP searching for Branch County man last seen Sept. 29

Posted 3:46 PM, October 13, 2018, by

MSP photo: Dennis Wolfe.

ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post says the search is on for a man who last seen leaving his home in Branch County on September 29.

MSP describes Dennis Edwin Wolfe in a news release as a “possible missing person”. They say he left his home in the 200 block of Crockett Drive in Alagansee Township around 10 a.m. that day. He was in a gold-colored Saturn car, wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with more information should contact the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at: (269)-558-0500. Or, contact SilentObserver.Org . The number is: (269)-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s