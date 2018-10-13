× New Grand Rapids office for the National Kidney Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The National Kidney Foundation offices are moving to a larger space.

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new location on Monroe Avenue.

Officials say they moved locations in order to meet the growing needs of West Michigan residents.

There will also be new programs offered, including an enhanced fitness program for older adults, a diabetes prevention program, and a healthy eating program for preschoolers.

Food and drinks will be provided, and it’s free to the public.