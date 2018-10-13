New Grand Rapids office for the National Kidney Foundation

Posted 11:55 PM, October 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The National Kidney Foundation offices are moving to a larger space.

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new location on Monroe Avenue.

Officials say they moved locations in order to meet the growing needs of West Michigan residents.

There will also be new programs offered, including an enhanced fitness program for older adults, a diabetes prevention program, and a healthy eating program for preschoolers.

Food and drinks will be provided, and it’s free to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s