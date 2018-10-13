× Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing the street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles.

This accident occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Michigan Ave. and Kenbrooke Court in Kalamazoo.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the female died at the scene.

It was determined the victim was struck by two different vehicles while crossing the street.

Both vehicles remained on scene, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident.