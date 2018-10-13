Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing the street

Posted 2:45 AM, October 13, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles.

This accident occurred  just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Michigan Ave. and Kenbrooke Court in Kalamazoo.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the female died at the scene.

It was determined the victim was struck by two different vehicles while crossing the street.

Both vehicles remained on scene, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s