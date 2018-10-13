× Pennant baseball on FOX 17 Saturday, Bears/Dolphins football Sunday

FOX 17 — With pennant fever running rampant, baseball will lead off our sports coverage this weekend (Saturday), with football to follow on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, at 4:09 p.m. FOX 17’s game coverage starts at 4 p.m. The pre-game show is at 3:30 p.m.

The Brewers won the first game of the best-of-seven NLCS series on Friday night, 6-5. The winner of the series will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. That series gets underway tonight.

After the Brewers/Dodgers post-game report tonight, FOX 17 will return to regular (non-football) coverage Saturday night.

On Sunday, we’ll carry FOX Network’s NFL coverage, which will include the Chicago Bears playing the Dolphins in Miami at 1 p.m. The Lions have a bye week, and won’t play again until next Sunday, October 20th.