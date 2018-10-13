Pennant baseball on FOX 17 Saturday, Bears/Dolphins football Sunday

Posted 12:44 PM, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, October 13, 2018

FOX 17 — With pennant fever running rampant, baseball will lead off our sports coverage this weekend (Saturday), with football to follow on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, at 4:09 p.m.  FOX 17’s game coverage starts at 4 p.m. The pre-game show is at 3:30 p.m.

The Brewers won the first game of the best-of-seven NLCS series on Friday night, 6-5. The winner of the series will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. That series gets underway tonight.

After the Brewers/Dodgers post-game report tonight, FOX 17 will return to regular (non-football) coverage Saturday night.

On Sunday, we’ll carry FOX Network’s NFL coverage, which will include the Chicago Bears playing the Dolphins in Miami at 1 p.m. The Lions have a bye week, and won’t play again until next Sunday, October 20th.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s