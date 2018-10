× Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Oasis Hot Tubs in Kalamazoo.

Workers say an armed man walked in demanding cash.

Officers called in a K9 unit to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect is 5′ 6″ with a scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans.

If you know anything call the police or silent observer.