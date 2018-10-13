× Rollover crash in Cass County leaves 3 injured

POKAGON TWP., Mich.– Deputies tell us that 3 teenagers were injured in a rollover crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that they first received the call just before 5 p.m. and responded to the 58000 block of M-51 South in Pokagon Township.

The driver was heading northbound on M-51 and attempted to pass another vehicle on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then slid sideways going into a roll landing on its roof on the side of the road.

The 19-year-old driver had fled the scene before police arrived but he was later found and transported for his injuries to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac. The other two teenage passengers were also taken to the hospital by family.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, and seatbelts were worn during the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor.