Spooky School Spirit Nights at the Haunt

WYOMING, Mich.– If you’d like to get a good scare while supporting a school in the area, then check out the Haunt on Sunday’s.

The Haunt is hosting a School Spirit Night every Sunday in October.

The event on Sunday, Oct 13th will benefit Grandville schools.

$5 from each ticket will be donated to the school of the week.

Next Sunday, October 20th, will benefit Rockford schools and on October 28th it’s Kenowa Hills.

The Haunt offers 4 different themed attractions, Haunted Manor, Asylum, Mannequin Factory, and Haunted Bayou, so be ready to be scared.

