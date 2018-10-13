Spooky School Spirit Nights at the Haunt
WYOMING, Mich.– If you’d like to get a good scare while supporting a school in the area, then check out the Haunt on Sunday’s.
The Haunt is hosting a School Spirit Night every Sunday in October.
The event on Sunday, Oct 13th will benefit Grandville schools.
$5 from each ticket will be donated to the school of the week.
Next Sunday, October 20th, will benefit Rockford schools and on October 28th it’s Kenowa Hills.
The Haunt offers 4 different themed attractions, Haunted Manor, Asylum, Mannequin Factory, and Haunted Bayou, so be ready to be scared.