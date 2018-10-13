Truck rolls over at M-6/U.S.-131 interchange; one southbound lane blocked

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Kent County Dispatch Authority says at least one lane of southbound US-131 remains blocked this afternoon in Byron Township, following a rollover crash at the M-6 interchange.

Dispatchers began receiving the first calls about the one-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. It happened on the ramp from eastbound M-6 (Paul Henry Freeway) to southbound US-131.

Initially, there were concerns that the driver of a Stanley Steamer truck may’ve been ejected from his vehicle, because passersby saw him outside it. But once police arrived on the scene, they saw him walking around with only minor injuries.

There’s no word yet how it happened. No one else was involved or injured.

Sheriff’s dispatchers said around 12:10 p.m. that at least one lane of southbound US-131 remained shut down while crews cleaned up debris.

