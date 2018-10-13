West Michigan couple plans marijuana grow operation

Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Saturday AM

Posted 12:03 AM, October 13, 2018

Cannabis is displayed at the Higher Path medical marijuana dispensary in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California, December 27, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

PORTAGE, Mich. — A West Michigan couple is investing 10 million dollars in a marijuana business that will span across two counties.

James Brayton, and Kim Owsiany, are calling their new venture ‘Green Eden.”

One grow operation will be in portage, with up to 15,000 plants.

They have already broke ground in Calhoun County, with another 10,000.

They’re a part of 33 similar businesses in Kalamazoo County approved by local government.

The couple is hoping to break ground in Portage before the end of the year, and the company could be open by April or May of 2019.

