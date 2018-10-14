× Founders changing the label of one of its stouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Company is bringing back the Canadian Breakfast Stout, but you may notice some changes.

The company changed the beer’s label to a bucking horse.

The beer once featured a Canadian Mountie but was removed out of respect for the Royal Canadian Mounted police.

CBS is the final release in Founders 2018 Barrel-Aged Series.

Beer lovers can purchase a bottle release ticket for $50, and beer pick up will be November 1st through November 4th.