Founders changing the label of one of its stouts

Posted 12:00 AM, October 14, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Company is bringing back the Canadian Breakfast Stout, but you may notice some changes.

The company changed the beer’s label to a bucking horse.

The beer once featured a Canadian Mountie but was removed out of respect for the Royal Canadian Mounted police.

CBS is the final release in Founders 2018 Barrel-Aged Series.

Beer lovers can purchase a bottle release ticket for $50, and beer pick up will be November 1st through November 4th.

