Kent County Fall Color Tour

Posted 6:30 AM, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:16AM, October 14, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich.– If you love the fall season you can head out and start seeing some scenic views of the changing leaves that we all love.

With over 274 miles and about a dozen separate routes, there’s plenty to choose from in Kent County to see those beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows.

The tour started back in the 1950’s and was brought back by popular demand in 2016, so be safe and keep an eye out for the fall road construction and lane closures.

If you snap a picture use the hashtag #lovefallroads on social media.

