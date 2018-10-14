New playground where all kids can play in Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Hundreds of community volunteers came together to help build a fully accessible playground in Grand Haven. The final product comes after a year of hard work and community members tell FOX 17 the new playground will re-imagine the way all children in the area play.

"Children from Grand Haven [and] Spring Lake came together a year ago to design this space with that in mind that was their calling to make it all inclusive, that everybody can play together and we're doing that," said Chris Streng, co-chair of the Reimagine Project.

The $500,000 project was designed by more than 100 local kids and funded by the community. With build week finally here, it's being put together by more than 1,500 volunteers.

The new space incorporates Grand Haven icons like a U.S. Coast Guard boat, lighthouses and a train.

One committee member talked about the opportunities it will bring local kids.

This was a dream a year ago now to come here today and just see that everybody coming together as a community has been incredible and overwhelming and I'm just grateful to be a part of it and thankful to be included and that's the goal, to make an all-inclusive playground," said Melissa Richardson, a special needs teacher with Grand Haven High School.

The playground will have a grand opening later this month, so you'll see kids playing there before November 1st.

"The outpouring of support and generosity, not only on the funding but of the time talent and treasure has just been remarkable," Streng said.