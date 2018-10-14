Police: man arrested for Battle Creek homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Khari Davis, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Davis arrived at a Battle Creek hospital on October 9 with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died from the injury.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Davis, 22, was shot at the Claude Evans Park, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

 

