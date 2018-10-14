× Police: Woman stabbed several times in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say a woman was injured when someone stabbed her several times Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Douglas in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the 38-year-old woman was taken to a West Michigan hospital and listed in fair condition.

Police say the suspect was last seen running west in the area of Douglas Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.