Rain showers heading towards West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly cloudy sky to start the day as cloud cover will continue to increase heading into this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures once again start off chilly especially for our southeast communities. Rain showers will hold off until overnight with a cold front moving through around midnight and continuing into Monday morning.

Your Monday morning commute could feature light to moderate rain showers depending on how early you leave the house. Showers from overnight will linger into the morning and be moving out of West Michigan leaving more of a sprinkle by the late morning hours. We should see about a half an inch or less of rainfall from this event. Windy conditions will be behind this cold front along with colder air. Wind gusts can work upward of 25-30 mph Monday afternoon and evening as we work towards partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to be below average through the work week with frosty and frozen mornings especially Tuesday and Thursday as temperatures overnight drop into the 30s. Sunshine expected for much of the work week. Enjoy!