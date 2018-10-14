Trick play lifts Ferris State to win over GVSU

Posted 1:10 AM, October 14, 2018, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- With just over three minutes left in the game, Ferris State slot receiver Jevon Shaw took a pitch from quarterback Jayru Campbell on 4th and 2 and threw it back to a wide open Campbell running down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown which turned out to be the winning score in the Bulldogs 35-31 win over Grand Valley State Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium.

GVSU threw for 487 yards in the game but turned the ball over with three interceptions.

Ferris threw for 260 yards and ran for 131 yards.

Now 7-0, the Bulldogs play at Saginaw Valley State (6-1) next Saturday while the Lakers (6-1) will visit Davenport (6-1).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s