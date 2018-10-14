Trick play lifts Ferris State to win over GVSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- With just over three minutes left in the game, Ferris State slot receiver Jevon Shaw took a pitch from quarterback Jayru Campbell on 4th and 2 and threw it back to a wide open Campbell running down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown which turned out to be the winning score in the Bulldogs 35-31 win over Grand Valley State Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GVSU threw for 487 yards in the game but turned the ball over with three interceptions.

Ferris threw for 260 yards and ran for 131 yards.

Now 7-0, the Bulldogs play at Saginaw Valley State (6-1) next Saturday while the Lakers (6-1) will visit Davenport (6-1).