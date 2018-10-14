West Michiganders Help Make Wishes Come True one Step at a Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.---On Saturday West Michiganders got the chance to help make wishes come true one foot at a time at the John Ball Zoo. For the tenth year, the "Walk for Wishes" got folks moving raising money for local children living with critical illnesses, and it truly makes an impact.

Many of the walkers participated for loved ones like Landen. His day was made a little brighter when he was able to feed the bears at the zoo. A bright day for a boy, whose parents say, has seen many dark ones.

"Landen was diagnosed with a rare brain disease and we've been making trips down to Mayo Clinic for just over a year now and he underwent some tough chemotherapy along with a bone marrow transplant and gene therapy," says Landen & Scott Veneklase, Make A Wish Recipient & Dad.

But, Landen is about to go on a special adventure.

" What are you going to go see, Alaska. The Northern Lights right. yes! That was his dream,"

All courtesy of " Make A Wish" Michigan...and it wouldn't be possible without community members just like you.

Moving their feet for a great cause in the Walk For Wishes.

" It's a beautiful day here at the John Ball Zoo with our West Michigan supporters taking steps and helping to make wishes possible for extraordinary and inspiring kids in our community," says Karen Davis, Make A Wish Michigan CEO.

The walk celebrates the nearly ten thousand wishes granted in Michigan alone and raises money for future wishes.

Last year they raised more than a hundred thousand dollars showing how a community can make wishes come true.

"They're surrounded by a community of love and support. So all day, everybody together, making wishes possible and letting them know that they're not alone," says Davis.

You are still able to donate to the walk for wishes and Make A Wish Michigan is always looking for volunteers, just stop by this website to find out how.