Battle Creek street closed due to water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Kingman Avenue East, between Jericho Road and Highway Street in Battle Creek, is closed due to a water main break.

A post on the city’s website says that the road is likely to be closed until about 5:00 p.m.

Residents in the area should be prepared to be without water and boil water advisories are likely when service is back online.