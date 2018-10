Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Grand Rapids.

The first call came in Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. after flames were seen coming from the second floor of a home near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Paris Avenue.

No word on injuries just yet but our crew is working to learn more.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area as crews are still working to put out the blaze.