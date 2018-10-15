Driver killed, second person injured in head-on Newaygo Co. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. -- Emergency crews are working to clear a deadly accident involving two cars.

The call came in just before 6 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East 120th Street and Walnut Avenue in Newaygo County. Traffic is being blocked at East 120th Street and Spruce Avenue.

We're told a box truck and a pick-up truck collided head-on. The driver of the pick-up truck died from their injuries at the scene. The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next few hours while crews clear the scene.

We have a crew on scene and will of course keep you updated as we learn more.