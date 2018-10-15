EDU Staff is hiring substitute teachers, no teaching degree required

Have a heart for children and education? Want to serve in a local community school and make a few extra bucks? EDU Staff is hiring, and they're looking for substitute teachers to serve in the West Michigan area.

EDU Staff is looking for people who have a flexible schedule and want to work, have a heart for kids and education, and want to serve in their local community.

This job is perfect for retirees, moms, or anyone with a high school degree and beyond. Applicants can create their own schedule, so work weeks are very flexible.

The position doesn't require a teaching degree, just a passion for teaching students of all ages. However potential substitute teachers will need to take a free online training in accordance with Michigan's employment requirements.

For more information, visit edustaff.org or call 1-800-974-6338.

