Find a solution to your chronic pain with this non-invasive treatment

Neck and back pain affects people of all ages, some having it so bad that they can't get out of bed in the morning without having severe pain. With October being Spinal Health Month, take this as a wake up call to do something about that pain by visiting Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic.

Chronic pain can cause people to have the following symptoms:

Shooting pain in arms/legs

Weakness in arms/legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Chronic pain

Failed neck or back surgery

For patients who have been diagnosed with herniated or bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, pinched nerves, or spinal stenosis can stop suffering with help from the DRX 9000. The DRX is a True-Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression program that helps patients achieve chronic neck and back pain relief while being non-invasive, not involving drugs, no downtime, and a high treatment success rate.

Interested in seeing what the treatment is all about? Head to Total Health Chiropractic on Tuesday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. for a Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Seminar. At the seminar learn what causes sciatic nerve pain and disc injuries, hear about the effective solutions now offered in West Michigan, and find out if you're a candidate for spinal decompression.

Seating is limited for this event, so head to westmidrx.com to sign up.

Can't make it to the seminar? Call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify for non-invasive pain relief. The first 8 callers will get a $49 consultation and orthopedic/neurological examination (a $240 value.)

For more information, visit thchiro.com.