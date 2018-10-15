× Freeze Warning issued for Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It is looking to be another cold frosty night in parts of West Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties for Tuesday morning, from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in those areas. Tender vegetation and potted plants could suffer damage tonight if not covered or brought inside.

The warning does not include Grand Rapids or other counties closer to Lake Michigan. The lake is likely going to help keep temperatures warmer in those areas.