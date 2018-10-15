Langs leads Centreville to historic turnaround

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, Mich -- Centreville had nine consecutive losing seasons heading into 2018. This year the Bulldogs are 8-0 with one game remaining in the regular season.

"I can't even explain how rewarding it is" senior safety and running back Kyzer Bowen said. "We are just all kind of in shock about what's going on right now."

Head coach Tyler Langs has led the turnaround, if the name sounds familiar, he is the son of Climax-Scotts Hall of Fame coach Kevin Langs.

"Tyler is pretty talented he understands culture, he understands human beings" Kevin Langs said. "He has got a unique perspective so what he did in the off season after 3-6 (Centreville's record in 2017) inside that school I think was probably one of the greatest blessing that Centreville received."

Tyler coached two seasons in the Philadelphia area and then came back to Michigan and coached at Unionville-Sebawaing, in the thumb, for two years. Now he is just 30 miles from where he grew up, which means more time with dad.

"I was talking to him this weekend and he watches film with me" Tyler Langs said. "I love my dad a lot we have a great relationship, I am able to call dad and talk to him and come up with some game plans."

"We get to see his practices and his games" Kevin Langs added, "but he does this all on his own Tyler is a very talented coach and sometimes I ask him for advice."

Tyler played quarterback for his dad at Climax-Scotts and helped lead the Panthers to the 2004 division 8 state championship. That team has had a lasting impact on him as a coach.

"I try to explain it to the kids, it is those memories of those guys that bust their tail with you in the off season and those relationships" Tyler said. "Then being able to see that success pay off like in the '04 team and like this 2018 team."

Building a program is something that Tyler relishes and the players say things changed immediately when he took over before last season.

"Right when he moved here he changed everything" senior defensive end and running back McClain Lemings said. "The weight room, the hard work, our mindset. He has been like a father figure to a lot of us and he has helped a lot of us along the way through everything other than football."

Tyler gives a lot of credit to the assistant coaches and also the players for buying in.

"This has been a team that has been fun to coach" Tyler said. "It is a joy going to practice everyday, kids that just buy and work hard and so that makes it fun as a coach."

Centreville hosts fellow unbeaten Cassopolis Friday night for the outright Southwest 10 championship.