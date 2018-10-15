× Man convicted of killing neighbor during snow blowing dispute

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A man has been convicted of killing his neighbor during a dispute on the day after Christmas.

The clerk at the Ottawa County Circuit Court tells FOX 17 that Wendell Popejoy was found guilty Monday of Murder, 1st degree and Felony Firearms. He will be sentenced on November 5. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Popejoy told investigators in January that he killed Sheila Bonge after he saw her clearing snow from an easement in front of his residence in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue. Deputies had said that they had responded to other disputes between the neighbors in the past.

Bonge’s body found in a wooded portion of Popejoy’s property a few days later.