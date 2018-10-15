× Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting their first child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, according to a Twitter message posted Monday by Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” The Kensington Palace tweeted.

The baby will be the first child for the couple, who were married May 19 in a grand ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor castle in Britain.

The Prince, 34, is a son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Harry is also grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

His brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis

Markle, 37, is an American actress who was born in Los Angeles.

The newly expectant couple recently arrived in Sydney for the first stop of a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.