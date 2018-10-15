Missing man from GR area last seen at Saugatuck bar

Posted 3:49 AM, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37AM, October 15, 2018

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- Family and friends are asking for the help in finding a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Deputies in Allegan County say Justin Michael Brown, 39, from the Grand Rapids area, was last seen Saturday at a bar in Saugatuck.

He has not been seen or heard from since, and there has been no activity on his cell phone.

Deputies, family, and friends searched the area he was last seen extensively and could not locate him

Brown was last seen wearing a gray Columbia jacket, dark colored baseball hat, and blue jeans.

His family says he has no health or mental problems, and his disappearance is not normal for him.

If anybody has any information about Justin Brown please call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

