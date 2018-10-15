More agencies join probe into infant remains at Detroit funeral home

DETROIT (AP) — State and city police and other officials are investigating how the remains of 11 infants ended up in the ceiling of a former funeral home in Detroit.

Spokesman Jason Moon said Monday that Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is working with the state attorney general to gather information about Cantrell Funeral Home.

An anonymous letter led inspectors Friday to the decomposed remains hidden between the building’s first and second floors .

Wayne County medical examiner spokeswoman Lisa Croff says authorities are trying to identify the babies’ families. The funeral home’s owners are not cooperating and are not under arrest.

Decomposing bodies and other violations led to the business being closed in April and its license suspended. Moon says the suspension wasn’t appealed.
The building has a new owner.

