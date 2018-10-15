Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Good news for lovers of the outdoors, a large section of dunes will be open to the public today. The property is now a public park known as Ottawa Sands, and also includes a forest.

There are four miles of market trails, along with catch and release fishing, and the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department plans to add more features and amenities.

The park is upstream from Grand Haven's Musical Foundation. Right now swimming isn't allowed; county officials are still working on developing a beach area.

Also fishers aren't allowed to use live bait, this will prevent introducing invasive species to the area.

2. It was designed by kids and built for kids will all abilities; volunteers helped replace the nearly 30-year-old "Imagination Station" at Mulligan's Hollow in Grand Haven.

More than 100 kids in the area helped design the "Reimagine" playground last year, and this past weekend more than 1,500 volunteers helped put it together.

There's a grand opening later this month. Officials hope to have children playing there before the first of November.

3. Fall is in full swing in West Michigan, with peak colors blooming slowly across the state, which means it's a great time to check out the Kent County Fall Color Tour.

There are nine separate routes covering more than 270 miles of beautiful roadways. The tour started back in the 50's and was brought back by popular demand in 2016.

Free maps are available on the Kent County Road Commission website, giving people the chance to cover parts of Kent County they've never seen before.

Snap a picture using #LoveFallRoads on social media.

4. This Halloween season, get a good scare while supporting local schools at the same time.

The Haunt announced they're holding a school spirit night, every Sunday in October. $5 from each ticket customers buy will be donated to the school of the week.

Last Sunday's proceeds went to Grandville Schools, and on the 21st the money will go to Rockford Schools.

Remember, The Haunt is in a new and bigger location this year, on 28th Street in Wyoming.

5. Spirits dampened this morning for a once big retail giant: Sears.

Sears Department Store filed early this morning for Chapter Eleven, standing on $134 million of debt.

The chain will also be closing over 100 stores in an attempt to reduce costs.

Sears first opened its doors in the 1880's.