Nic Heil's Haunted Trail is Saturday, October 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Fruitport High School track at the Middle School off of Pontaluna Road. Parking is in the Middle School parking lot.

Cost is $5/person or $20/family. The trail is kid-friendly from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nic was a 2013 graduate of Fruitport High School and was an engineering student at Western Michigan University when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while jogging. The Heil family is starting a scholarship in Nic's name and all proceeds from the Haunted Trail will be donated to the fund.