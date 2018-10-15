× Police investigate attempted abduction near Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. – Holland Police are investigating an attempted abduction over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near Hope College.

A 19-year-old woman told police that she was walking west on 14th Street after leaving a house near Lincoln Avenue, heading towards her dorm at Kollen Hall. She told police that a black SUV with three or four men inside pulled up next to her and starting yelling at her. They also starting telling her to get in the car. She refused and three of the men got out of the car and two of them approached her and threatened her. She hit both of them and ran to her dorm and made it safely.

One of the suspects is described as a approximately 20-year-old skinny, white man with brown hair. He was about 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. A second suspect is described as bigger white male, with a slight “gut”. He was about 6’1″ tall with brown hair and a large nose. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white graffiti and black Adidas pants with white stripes down the legs.

Police were not able to find the vehicle Saturday night.

Anyone with information should call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.