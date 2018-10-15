× Stabenow, James spar in final US Senate debate

DETROIT (AP) — Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and her Republican challenger, John James, sparred over their experience and issues such as health care in their second and final debate before November’s election.

Stabenow said Monday at the Detroit Economic Club that now is not the time to send a political newcomer to Washington, contending that she has worked in a bipartisan way to get results for Michigan. James, a business executive and combat veteran, said the “ineffective” third-term senator should be held to account for Congress not addressing big problems such as the U.S. debt.

The debate was held a day after the two met in their first debate.

Stabenow has led in polling, while James is hoping to pull an upset after seeing a surge in fundraising.