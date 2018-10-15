× Today is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday, October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a day meant to show support, educate, and create awareness for those who are suffering or may know someone who has suffered a miscarriage, a still birth, or the loss of an infant.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed October as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month. He was known for being one of the first Presidents to show support for affected families.

“When a child loses a parent they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses their partner they are widowed. When parents lose their child there is no word to describe them…simply that they are still parents.” – President Ronald Reagan

Statistics show 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage, which is a reality for Rachel VanBuskirk.

She now has two happy and healthy girls but years ago she had three miscarriages; one before her first daughter and two before having her second daughter.

She just recently wrote a blog post sharing her story. In opening up, VanBuskirk says it brought a flood of emotions, feelings of pain and loss that she can still vividly remember.

“You’re constantly thinking of what that life would look like and what their going to be like all the way to an adult,and what holidays are going to look like, and I mention that too, and so it’s a loss of that dream. You always kinda think about about what they were going to be like, VanBuskirk said.

She says she was blown away by the response she has received from her story realizing just how many other people have gone through something similar. She hopes other women and parents can find some peace in that.

“Keep going and talk about it. It’s a unique time too between you and the dad and the rest of your family. But for a mom too that’s a big deal, and not to brush it under the rug even if it was a short term loss. Share your story if you’re able to, when you’re able to, because it’s important thing for people to be aware of if you’re willing to share it. So that they can give you that time to grieve and to heal, too,”VanBuskirk said.

Everyone across the country is being asked to light a candle tonight at 7 p.m. for at least one hour, to honor the lives lost.

“Whether it’s a support group or a reaching out. Just knowing that there is a community of women out there who have gone through the loss, and again it’s various stages. But there’s people out there who empathize with what you’re going through and you’re definitely not alone. It doesn’t take that loss away, but know there’s people out there who empathize with what you’re going through and care about you because of that,” VanBuskirk said.