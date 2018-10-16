An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 4, meet the mounted unit

Grand Rapids, Mich. --  The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 4, the class traveled to the Kent County Sheriff's Office stables in Rockford where both GRPD mounted officers and sheriff's mounted deputies train.

Participants saw first-hand how the mounted unit operates, what role the unit plays in keeping the community safe, and some demonstrations showing how the unit uses the horses as a tool to control crowds.

 

