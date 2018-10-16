× Army veteran and single mom gets home renovations from volunteers

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. – A U.S. Army veteran and mom got some help today in remodeling her Coopersville home.

The Home Depot Foundation along with Grand Rapids-based Has Heart transformed the home of Tracy Little, a veteran, single mom and a full-time student. The remodeling fixed safety issues and comfort for Tracy and her two children. She served several combat deployments in Iraq and received a Bronze Star in her eight years of service.

The project was part of the foundation’s Celebration of Service Campaign. Over 100 volunteers will work on her home over the next four days.

The remodeling will include the rehabilitation of the bathroom, basement and playroom, including painting and drywall work, the construction of a deck and patio, new lighting and new landscaping.