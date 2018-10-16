Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffing

Army veteran and single mom gets home renovations from volunteers

Posted 3:28 PM, October 16, 2018, by

Volunteers at Tracy Little's house

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. – A U.S. Army veteran and mom got some help today in remodeling her Coopersville home.

The Home Depot Foundation along with Grand Rapids-based Has Heart transformed the home of Tracy Little, a veteran, single mom and a full-time student.  The remodeling fixed safety issues and comfort for Tracy and her two children. She served several combat deployments in Iraq and received a Bronze Star in her eight years of service.

The project was part of the foundation’s Celebration of Service Campaign.  Over 100 volunteers will work on her home over the next four days.

The remodeling will include the rehabilitation of the bathroom, basement and playroom, including painting and drywall work, the construction of a deck and patio, new lighting and new landscaping.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s