Beer lovers rejoice! Peanut Butter Porter is back!

Craft beer lovers, rejoice! Grand Rapids' oldest working brewery is bringing back its most beloved seasonal beer, Peanut Butter Porter.

B.O.B.'s Brewery wants to celebrate the coming of this brew with the community at the Peanut Butter Porter Release Party!

On Friday starting at 5 p.m. the brewery will be selling a limited about of 22 ounce bottle four-packs of the brew. There are also two new versions of Peanut Butter Porter: Peanut Butter & Jelly Porter and Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Porter.

Click here to reserve a Peanut Butter Porter four-pack in advance.

For more event information, visit thebob.com.

