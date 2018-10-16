× Biggest pumpkin in Michigan is in Montcalm Co.

PIERSON, Mich. – Montcalm County is home to the biggest pumpkin in the state for 2018.

The pumpkin is just over 1,900 lbs. and sits at the Sticks N Stones market in Pierson. Josh Larsen tells FOX 17 that they use seeds handed down by growers or sold at auctions, so you can’t just buy these kinds of pumpkin seeds at your local store.

Larsen says that he had two plants this year and one giant pumpkin on each plant. One of the plants died around Labor Day that actually had a pumpkin that was a little bigger.

The pumpkin grew between 40 and 60 pounds a day at its peak, during July and August. Larsen says you could almost watch it grow.

The state record pumpkin is 2,043 pounds. The world record pumpkin is over 2,600 pounds.