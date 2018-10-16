Canada to pardon some in pot possession cases

Posted 8:25 PM, October 16, 2018, by

TORONTO (AP) —  A senior Canadian official says the government will pardon those with a pot possession record of 30 grams or less.

The development comes as Canada legalizes so-called recreational marijuana beginning Wednesday.

The official said Tuesday that those convicted of possessing of 30 grams or less of marijuana will be eligible for a pardon, but they will have to apply for one.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

