Child critically injured when tree falls in Ottawa County

Posted 5:33 AM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47AM, October 16, 2018

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries when a tree fell on top of her.

Deputies in Ottawa County say it happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Warner Street in Allendale Township.

Investigators say the young girl had just arrived back home with her family, when she went to greet a family friend in her yard who happened to be cutting down trees with a chainsaw.

A piece of the tree that was being cut ended up falling on the girl, hitting her in the head.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No names are being released.

The incident remains under investigation.

