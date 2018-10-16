Cool tech items that help kids learn, and parents love

Love it or hate it, technology is a part of kids’ lives. Sherri French from Capital M Media brought some helpful tech solutions that are parent and kid-approved!

Rocketbook- Use code RB_FOX17 for 20% off

Rocketbook is an endlessly reusable digital notebook. Take notes, scan to your preferred cloud service with the Rocketbook app, and erase your pages with a moistened cloth.

Rocketbook is perfect for the student, educator, corporate professional, artist, traveler, and any busy person on the go. The Everlast comes in 3 different sizes, perfect for any adventure. The newest product is the Everlast Mini, which fits perfectly in your pocket.

Rocketbook is the #1 selling notebook on Amazon and is the #1 office/school product in crowdfunding history.

Octopus Watch- Promotional pricing of $49.99 October 15 – mid November (regularly $79.99)

The first icon-based watch that empowers kids by teaching good habits and the concept of time.

It’s a watch, a scheduler and an assistant. Over 1,000 icons to choose from.

It helps foster responsibility, independence and self-esteem. (it also helps kids with special needs).

Epic!

Epic! is the digital library for kids, providing kids unlimited access to 25,000 high-quality books and videos.

Epic! award-winning service helps nurture a love of reading and learning, and is a great way to set your kids up for success this school year.

Unlimited access to Epic!’s entire library is only $7.99 per month. Try it free for 30 days at www.getepic.com.

Helio

Helio is an award-winning children’s night light projection system. Base units come in above colors, included in Helio Base are 5 starter discs (solar system, under the sea, animal sleep patterns, animal speed, and beach scene) and a 3.7 volt rechargeable lithium ion battery and charger.

Additional disc packs sold separately range from sight words, math facts, word family blends, state facts and much more. These interchangeable discs parallel each child’s interest, age, and grade level.

Helio reinforces memorization and cognitive retention and conversation in a soothing bedtime environment.

Woobo- Use code ASKWOOBO for 10% off entire order. Expires 12/1/18

Kids will find a high-tech playmate in Woobo who is a smart toy that was launched on Kickstarter last year that is knowledgeable, interactive, and constantly learning. Woobo can answer questions in a kid-friendly way and play physical and creative games that help them wonder.

Woobo also helps with friendly reminders about healthy habits like going to bed on time or brushing their teeth to make kids more independent. Woobo’s library is constantly expanding and comprises of a diverse range of stories and songs that fosters creativity and social emotional development.

Woobo was completely sold out at the end of the Kickstarter campaign which raised $337,000. This is the first time, Woobo is available to order online on Amazon as well as Woobo’s store, retailing at $149 per unit.

OurPact Parental Control and Family Locator