Coopersville mother, Veteran to have home remodeled by organizations

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- A West Michigan mother and U.S. Army Veteran will soon have a new and improved home thanks to two organizations.

The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with the Grand Rapids-based non-profit Has Heart to transform the home of Tracy Little, a single mom of two and a full time student.

The Coopersville-native will get her bathroom, basement and playroom completely redone, a brand new deck and patio, new lighting and even updated landscaping.

More than 100 volunteers will start working on her home Tuesday and finish it over the next four days.

The Home Depot Foundation says it has transformed more than 40,000 homes for Veterans across the country.

