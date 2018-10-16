Coopersville mother, Veteran to have home remodeled by organizations

Posted 5:00 AM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:43AM, October 16, 2018

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- A West Michigan mother and U.S. Army Veteran will soon have a new and improved home thanks to two organizations.

The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with the Grand Rapids-based non-profit Has Heart to transform the home of Tracy Little, a single mom of two and a full time student.

The Coopersville-native will get her bathroom, basement and playroom completely redone, a brand new deck and patio, new lighting and even updated landscaping.

More than 100 volunteers will start working on her home Tuesday and finish it over the next four days.

The Home Depot Foundation says it has transformed more than 40,000 homes for Veterans across the country.

If you are interested in getting involved, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s