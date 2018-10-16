× ‘Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe joins fight against prostate cancer

FOX 17 – Mike Rowe has told us all about “Dirty Jobs” in the past, but now he’s lending his voice and talents to raising awareness of Prostate Cancer.

Rowe has filmed a two minute public service announcement to show men how easy the prostate exam is. The PSA was created by ZERO Cancer, creative ad agency of Erich and Kallman, and production company ContagiousLA.

According to ZERO Cancer, Rowe had a friend who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, so he agreed to be part of the campaign.

About 27,000 men die annually of prostate cancer and about 161,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. All men over the age of 40 are recommended to get the exam.