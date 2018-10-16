Police release body camera video of 12-year-old handcuffing

‘Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe joins fight against prostate cancer

Posted 1:10 PM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:12PM, October 16, 2018

Mike Rowe in PSA for prostate cancer

FOX 17 – Mike Rowe has told us all about “Dirty Jobs” in the past, but now he’s lending his voice and talents to raising awareness of Prostate Cancer.

Rowe has filmed a two minute public service announcement to show men how easy the prostate exam is. The PSA was created by ZERO Cancer, creative ad agency of Erich and Kallman, and production company ContagiousLA.

According to ZERO Cancer, Rowe had a friend who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, so he agreed to be part of the campaign.

About 27,000 men die annually of prostate cancer and about 161,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.  All men over the age of 40 are recommended to get the exam.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s