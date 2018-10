× Garbage truck hits train in Ionia County

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. – The driver of a garbage truck escaped injury Tuesday morning when his truck was hit by a freight train.

The Ionia County Sheriff says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Hastings Road near Clarksville, Michigan.

Deputies say that the preliminary investigation shows the driver disregarded the railroad crossing and stop signs. No one was injured.

Hastings Road north of M-50 was closed into Tuesday afternoon due to the crash.