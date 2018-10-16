× GRPS announces new hospitality and tourism themed school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Public Schools announced a new college prep academy Tuesday to prepare students for careers in hospitality and tourism.

The new school will use NAF curriculum and offer career-themed instruction. Experience Grand Rapids, Grand Valley State University’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, AHC+Hospitality and other local industries are working with GRPS on the academy.

The new school will open in the fall of 2019 at Ottawa Hills High School, starting with 9th graders.

Parents will be required to fill out a Theme School application. The deadline in January 31st and seating is limited. Parents can learn more at the School Choice Expo and Fall Harvest Festival on Thursday, October 18 at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center.